﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Cricket's Original 'Babysitter' Rishabh Pant Hails Virender Sehwag For Being An Inspiration – VIDEO

Cricket's Original 'Babysitter' Rishabh Pant Hails Virender Sehwag For Being An Inspiration – VIDEO

For the uninitiated, 'babysitting' in cricket started on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test last after an on-field banter between Aussie captain Time Paine and Pant.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 February 2019
Cricket's Original 'Babysitter' Rishabh Pant Hails Virender Sehwag For Being An Inspiration – VIDEO
Composite - Twitter/AP Photos
Cricket's Original 'Babysitter' Rishabh Pant Hails Virender Sehwag For Being An Inspiration – VIDEO
outlookindia.com
2019-02-13T16:02:44+0530
Also Read

Flambouyant Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant on Wednesday thanks legendary opener Virender Sehwag for showing him how to be better at cricket and babysitting.

Pant, who's undoubtedly cricket's original babysitter, took to Twitter and wrote, "Viru paaji showing me how to be better at cricket and babysitting — an inspiration always!"

On Sunday, the official broadcasters of the upcoming India-Australia series shared a promotional video featuring Sehwag and a bunch of toddlers wearing Australian jerseys.

In the video, the former India opener is seen babysitting the kids, and he said: "Jab hum Australia gaye the, toh unhone poocha tha babysitting karoge? Humne kahaa sabke sab aajaao. Zaroor karenge."

Watch the viral video here:

Taking an exception to the Star Sports promotion, Aussie legend Matthew Hayden warned both broadcaster and Sehwag by saying never take Australians for a joke. He also reminded that Australia are the defending World Cup champions.

For the uninitiated, 'babysitting' in cricket started on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test last after an on-field banter between Aussie captain Time Paine and Pant.

Paine asked Pant, who was batting, "Do you babysit? I can take my wife to the movies while you watch the kids."

In the following innings, Pant took little time to give back. He called Paine, the "temporary captain".

But the on-field banter became a living anecdote, with Pant actually meeting with Paine's kids and wife.

Australia will be in India for a twin limited-overs series, featuring two T20Is and five ODIs.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Virender Sehwag Rishabh Pant Matthew Hayden Tim Paine Cricket India vs Australia Babysitting Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Don't Have Companies With Long-Term View On Helicopters: Jayant Sinha
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters