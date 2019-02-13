Flambouyant Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant on Wednesday thanks legendary opener Virender Sehwag for showing him how to be better at cricket and babysitting.

Pant, who's undoubtedly cricket's original babysitter, took to Twitter and wrote, "Viru paaji showing me how to be better at cricket and babysitting — an inspiration always!"

— Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) February 13, 2019

On Sunday, the official broadcasters of the upcoming India-Australia series shared a promotional video featuring Sehwag and a bunch of toddlers wearing Australian jerseys.

In the video, the former India opener is seen babysitting the kids, and he said: "Jab hum Australia gaye the, toh unhone poocha tha babysitting karoge? Humne kahaa sabke sab aajaao. Zaroor karenge."

Every baby needs a babysitter



The Aussies are on their way and here's how @virendersehwag is welcoming 'em! Watch Paytm #INDvAUS Feb 24 onwards LIVE on Star Sports to know who will have the last laugh. #Babysitting pic.twitter.com/t5U8kBj78C — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 10, 2019

Taking an exception to the Star Sports promotion, Aussie legend Matthew Hayden warned both broadcaster and Sehwag by saying never take Australians for a joke. He also reminded that Australia are the defending World Cup champions.

For the uninitiated, 'babysitting' in cricket started on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test last after an on-field banter between Aussie captain Time Paine and Pant.

Paine asked Pant, who was batting, "Do you babysit? I can take my wife to the movies while you watch the kids."

In the following innings, Pant took little time to give back. He called Paine, the "temporary captain".

But the on-field banter became a living anecdote, with Pant actually meeting with Paine's kids and wife.

Australia will be in India for a twin limited-overs series, featuring two T20Is and five ODIs.