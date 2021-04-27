April 27, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  COVID-19 Crisis Worries KKR Captain Eoin Morgan, 'It's Horror Outside The IPL Bubble'

COVID-19 Crisis Worries KKR Captain Eoin Morgan, 'It's Horror Outside The IPL Bubble'

With the second wave of the pandemic wreaking havoc, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is witnessing player pull-outs due to fear of bubble fatigue

Outlook Web Bureau 27 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
COVID-19 Crisis Worries KKR Captain Eoin Morgan, 'It's Horror Outside The IPL Bubble'
Eoin Morgan, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, bats during their Indian League 2021 match against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on April 26, 2021.
PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL
COVID-19 Crisis Worries KKR Captain Eoin Morgan, 'It's Horror Outside The IPL Bubble'
outlookindia.com
2021-04-27T09:38:56+05:30

After helping Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) snap the losing streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, skipper Eoin Morgan on Monday acknowledged that the cricketers are more than aware of the horrific nature of the COVID-19 pandemic which is claiming hundreds of lives outside the bio-bubble.

Highlights | Scorecard | Points Table

With the second wave of the pandemic wreaking havoc, IPL is witnessing player pull-outs due to fear of bubble fatigue at one end and a generous donation of USD 50,000 to buy Oxygen cylinders from Pat Cummins.

"It's challenging and things have to be managed for the players and staff, and we know the horrific nature of what's happening outside the bubble," Morgan said after playing a match-winning knock against Punjab Kings on Monday in Ahmedabad.

"We try and lend our support and we've seen how devastating it is not only in India but around the world. If you're going out stay safe, wear a mask, maintain social distance. We've seen huge amounts of tough times, even at home. On behalf of KKR, we wish everyone well. We can stick together, we can beat this thing," Morgan said.

Morgan played a captain's knock in their IPL match against Punjab. After the bowlers put up a splendid show to restrict Punjab to 123 for 9, KKR chased down the target in 16.4 overs with Morgan remaining unbeaten on 47 off 40 balls.

It was a collective bowling performance with Prasidh Krishna (3/30), Cummins (2/31) and Sunil Narine (2/22) choking Punjab after the young Shivam Mavi (1/13) bowled an astounding 15 dot balls in his four-over spell.

KKR thus ended their four-match losing streak and are placed fifth with four points from six games. Punjab slipped a notch behind and are now sixth.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Juventus Given June Deadline As Italy Introduces 'Anti-Super League Rule'

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Eoin Morgan Pat Cummins Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Punjab Kings COVID-19 Coronavirus Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos