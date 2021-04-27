COVID-19 Crisis Worries KKR Captain Eoin Morgan, 'It's Horror Outside The IPL Bubble'

After helping Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) snap the losing streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, skipper Eoin Morgan on Monday acknowledged that the cricketers are more than aware of the horrific nature of the COVID-19 pandemic which is claiming hundreds of lives outside the bio-bubble.

With the second wave of the pandemic wreaking havoc, IPL is witnessing player pull-outs due to fear of bubble fatigue at one end and a generous donation of USD 50,000 to buy Oxygen cylinders from Pat Cummins.

"It's challenging and things have to be managed for the players and staff, and we know the horrific nature of what's happening outside the bubble," Morgan said after playing a match-winning knock against Punjab Kings on Monday in Ahmedabad.

"We try and lend our support and we've seen how devastating it is not only in India but around the world. If you're going out stay safe, wear a mask, maintain social distance. We've seen huge amounts of tough times, even at home. On behalf of KKR, we wish everyone well. We can stick together, we can beat this thing," Morgan said.

Morgan played a captain's knock in their IPL match against Punjab. After the bowlers put up a splendid show to restrict Punjab to 123 for 9, KKR chased down the target in 16.4 overs with Morgan remaining unbeaten on 47 off 40 balls.

It was a collective bowling performance with Prasidh Krishna (3/30), Cummins (2/31) and Sunil Narine (2/22) choking Punjab after the young Shivam Mavi (1/13) bowled an astounding 15 dot balls in his four-over spell.

KKR thus ended their four-match losing streak and are placed fifth with four points from six games. Punjab slipped a notch behind and are now sixth.

