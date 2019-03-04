Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's Wife Rivaba Joins BJP

In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, Rivaba has formally joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday.

According to reports, she was welcomed to the party by Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare and Cooperation Minister RC Faldu of Gujarat and Member of Parliament (Jamnagar) Poonam Maadam in a function Jamnagar.

Jamnagar: Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja joined BJP in presence of Gujarat Agriculture Minister R C Faldu and MP Poonam Madam earlier today. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/d6GV1DM2Dv — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2019

“She is a known face in Jamnagar and Gujarat. Her entry gives the BJP one more recognisable face and it will help the party,” Hasmukh Hindocha, president of Jamnagar city unit of the BJP was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Rivaba hit headlines last May after she was assaulted by a police constable in Jamnagar.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) reportedly took note of the incident and called up local MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja to take stock of the situation. And a day after the incident, constable, Sanjay Ahir, was suspended.

In October, she joined Karni Sena and was subsequently made the chief of women's wing of the right-wing group of Kashtriya community.

Rivaba, a mechanical engineer by training, had got married to the India all-rounder in 2016 and the couple has a daughter.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Jamnagar on Monday to inaugurate government projects.