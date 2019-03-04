﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's Wife Rivaba Joins BJP

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's Wife Rivaba Joins BJP

Rivaba hit headlines last May after she was assaulted by a police constable in Jamnagar

Outlook Web Bureau 04 March 2019
Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's Wife Rivaba Joins BJP
Composite - Twitter (ANI) Photos
Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's Wife Rivaba Joins BJP
outlookindia.com
2019-03-04T16:59:45+0530
Also Read

In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, Rivaba has formally joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday.

According to reports, she was welcomed to the party by Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare and Cooperation Minister RC Faldu of Gujarat and Member of Parliament (Jamnagar) Poonam Maadam in a function Jamnagar.

“She is a known face in Jamnagar and Gujarat. Her entry gives the BJP one more recognisable face and it will help the party,” Hasmukh Hindocha, president of Jamnagar city unit of the BJP was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Rivaba hit headlines last May after she was assaulted by a police constable in Jamnagar.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) reportedly took note of the incident and called up local MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja to take stock of the situation. And a day after the incident, constable, Sanjay Ahir, was suspended. 

In October, she joined Karni Sena and was subsequently made the chief of women's wing of the right-wing group of Kashtriya community.

Rivaba, a mechanical engineer by training, had got married to the India all-rounder in 2016 and the couple has a daughter.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Jamnagar on Monday to inaugurate government projects.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ravindra Jadeja Jamnagar BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Mind Occupied With Pakistan', Says PM Modi After 'Karachi-Kochi' Mix-Up In Speech
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters