Cricket World Cup: Sachin Tendulker Passes On A Message To India's Shikhar Dhawan And Rishabh Pant

The heartwarming messages for India opener, Shikhar Dhawan, haven't stopped yet, with Sachin Tendulkar, being latest on the list. The legend took to Twitter to pass on his message to Dhawan, who is injured and out of the ongoing Cricket World Cup. He also wished Rishabh Pant, good luck for the tournament.

Full Coverage | Points Table | Fixtures

Sachin showed his support for Dhawan's replacement, Rishabh Pant. The Master Blaster tweeted, "Feel for you Shikhar. You were playing well & to be injured in the middle of such an important tournament is heartbreaking. I’m sure you’ll come back stronger than ever. Rishabh you’ve been playing well & there can’t be a bigger platform to express yourself. Good luck!"

ALSO READ: Shikhar Dhawan's Absence Won't Derail India's Cricket World Cup Campaign, Feels Michael Hussey

Feel for you Shikhar. You were playing well & to be injured in the middle of such an important tournament is heartbreaking. I’m sure you’ll come back stronger than ever.

Rishabh you’ve been playing well & there can’t be a bigger platform to express yourself. Good luck! pic.twitter.com/T7qzKcDfoO — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 20, 2019

Dhawan has been ruled out of the ongoing Cricket World Cup due to a fractured thumb. The India opener has been replaced by Rishabh Pant. The Southpaw was hit on his thumb by a delivery from Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile, earlier in the tournament during India Vs Australia. After the incident, Dhawan looked to be in pain but continued to bat, scoring 117 runs off 109 runs. However, he didn't take the field during Australia's innings. Dhawan was expected to be back before the Bangladesh fixture on July 2, but won't be available anymore.

Next up India face Afghanistan on June 22. The Men in Blue are currently fourth in the standings.