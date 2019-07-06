Cricket World Cup: India Tennis Star Sania Mirza Proud Of Husband And Former Pakistan Captain Shoaib Malik

After Pakistan's elimination from the ongoing Cricket World Cup, veteran Shoaib Malik has retired from the ODI format. Although, Malik didn't play against Bangladesh, the 37-year-old revealed that he will be retiring in the post-match press conference. India tennis star, Sania Mirza, his wife, took to Twitter to state that she and their son Izhaan were proud of his achievements.

Malik also announced his retirement via Twitter, stating, "Today I retire from One Day International cricket. Huge Thank you to all the players I have played with, coaches I have trained under, family, friends, media, and sponsors. Most importantly my fans, I love you all".

Mirza tweeted, "Every story has an end, but in life every ending is a new beginning' @realshoaibmalik, you have proudly played for your country for 20 years and you continue to do so with so much honour and humility..Izhaan and I are so proud of everything you have achieved but also for who you are."

A former skipper for his national team, Malik played three fixtures in the ongoing global showpiece, with his last being vs eternal rivals, India. He was dismissed for a duck in that match, and was dropped. Against Australia and England, he scored zero and eight respectively.

Malik has played 287 ODIs in total, and also revealed that he will continue playing in the T20I format for Pakistan.