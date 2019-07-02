﻿
India loss to England in the ongoing Cricket World Cup, which has hurt Pakistan's semi-final hopes. Former skipper Waqar Younis took to Twitter to question Virat Kohli's side's sportsmanship which didn't sit well amongst the fans, who lashed back at him.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 July 2019
Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis took to Twitter on July 1, to question India's sportsmanship, and guess what, he faced the brunt of trolls.
India crashed to their first Cricket World Cup 2019 defeat to England on June 30, at Edgbaston. The result also put England back into contention for the race to semi-finals, as they edged past Virat Kohli's side in a 31-run victory. Meanwhile, Pakistan's hopes were also pinned on that fixture, and they needed the Men in Blue to win, but now it has become tougher for the Green Army. Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis took to Twitter on July 1, to question India's sportsmanship, and guess what, he faced the brunt of trolls.

(HIGHLIGHTS | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE)

He had tweeted, "It's not who you are.. What you do in life defines who you are.. Me not bothered if Pakistan gets to the semis or not but one thing is for sure.. Sportsmanship of few Champions got tested and they failed badly."

The reaction of Twitter users were:

Pakistan are currently fifth in the standings, meanwhile England are fourth.

Sarfaraz Ahmed's side face Bangladesh in their last group fixture, which is a do-or-die clash and other results need to go their way.

Outlook Web Bureau Waqar Younis Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Sports

