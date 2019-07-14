England vs New Zealand: Want To Win Cricket World Cup Final And Inspire Others, Says Jason Roy

Ahead of his side's Cricket World Cup semifinal clash Vs New Zealand at Lord's on July 14, England opener Jason Roy has revealed that his team's loss to Australia bought them back to reality and helped them rediscover their form. He also revealed that his side wants to win the trophy so that they can inspire the younger generation.

During the group stage, a 64-run defeat to Australia and few other losses almost knocked the hosts out of the tournament, before defeating New Zealand and India.

Roy said, "We didn't get too down or upset. It gave us a good kick and pushed us to actually bring out the best in ourselves I think, and that stands us in good stead for the final."

He further added, "We're in a very good place with our cricket, and like we've shown in the last few games, we're doing pretty well. Do the right things tomorrow from the start, and hopefully we'll get the benefits."

Roy has been in excellent form during the global showpiece event, score more than 50-runs in five of his six innings. He also registered a 153-run knock Vs Bangladesh, and also notched 85-runs against Australia in the semis.

"We've just got to go out and perform. It's nothing to do with the status. We just want to win the World Cup for the nation and inspire the next generation," stated Roy.

