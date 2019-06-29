Cricket World Cup, England Vs India: I Would Love To Take Virat Kohli's Wicket, Says Moeen Ali

In a must-win fixture for the hosts, England will be aiming to defeat India in their upcoming Cricket World Cup fixture on June 30, at Edgbaston. All-rounder Moeen Ali will be aiming for the wicket of Virat Kohli, who Ali feels to be very important to their opponents.

(HIGHLIGHTS | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE | SCENARIOS)

The 32-year-old stated that Kohli's is a very important wicket, and it won't affect their friendship.

Writing in a column for The Guardian, Ali said, "Virat (Kohli) knows he's there to score runs for India, while I'm here to get him out (or score some myself). It means a lot to get a player like him out but you can be still be friends trying to do it."

ALSO READ: Live Streaming, India Vs England, 2019 World Cup: Where To See Live Cricket, Get Live Scores

The hosts had started as tournament favourites but their recent results have put them at the risk of elimination before semi-finals. Also, they have lost their no. 1 ODI spot to Virat Kohli's side, who have been pretty flamboyant in the ongoing competition.

England have lost three matches in the global showpiece event, losing to Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia.