﻿
Cricket World Cup 2019: When And Where To Watch India's Warm-Up Matches

India will play two warm-up matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh before the start of their Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign

Outlook Web Bureau 19 May 2019
India's Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign starts on June 5
AP Photo
India will enter the Cricket World Cup 2019 as one of the favourites. The Virat Kohli-led side will start their campaign with a fixture against South Africa at Southampton on June 5.

Before that Men in Blue will play two warm-up matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh. There will be other eight warm-up matches involving other teams too.

Here are all the details:

S.No. Date Fixture Venue Time (IST)
1 May 24 (FRI) Pakistan vs Afghanistan Bristol County Ground 3.00 pm
2 May 24 (FRI) Sri Lanka vs South Africa Cardiff Wales Stadium 3.00 pm
3 May 25 (SAT) England vs Australia Hampshire Bowl 3.00 pm
4 May 25 (SAT) India vs New Zealand The Oval 3.00 pm
5 May 26 (SUN) South Africa vs Windies Bristol County Ground 3.00 pm
6 May 26 (SUN) Pakistan vs Bangladesh Cardiff Wales Stadium 3.00 pm
7 May 27 (MON) Australia vs Sri Lanka Hampshire Bowl 3.00 pm
8 May 27 (MON) England vs Afghanistan The Oval 3.00 pm
9 May 28 (TUE) West Indies vs New Zealand Bristol County Ground 3.00 pm
10 May 28 (TUE) Bangladesh vs India Cardiff Wales Stadium 3.00 pm

TV Telecast: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Hostar

India Squad:  Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja
Coach: Ravi Shastri (IND)

