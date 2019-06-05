Hot favourites India finally started their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign on day seven of the tournament with a high-octane fixture against South Africa at Rose Bowl, Southampton Wednesday.

As expected, the build-up to the match was mindblowing, to say the least. The International Cricket Council (ICC), the organisers and the global governing body of the sport, made no stone unturned to make the match a super success. They, in fact, played the fan part, worshiping India captain Virat Kohli.

Look at these two separate social media posts from two separate handles, one is a wizard Kohli with Harry Potter lightning bolt scar on the forehead and another is Kohli as a medieval English king, with his own staff, of course, a cricket bat and well-characterised regalia, including a BCCI insignia. Yes, that's King Kohli!

India are two-time champions, having lifted the World Cup trophy in 1983 under Kapil Dev and in 2011 under MS Dhoni. Kohli, who is already a batting great, can write his own legacy, that of being the greatest Indian captain by winning the tournament.

In fact, the ongoing tournament is the perfect opportunity for Kohli to come out of Dhoni's shadow. Kohli has done things that Dhoni as had failed to achieve during his prime, as India captain. But Dhoni's legacy is unrivaled so far, having won all three ICC-sanctioned global tournaments -- 50-over World Cup, 20-over World Cup and Champions Trophy.