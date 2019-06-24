﻿
Jos Buttler has excelled for England with his aggressive style of batting and Justin Langer believes he can succeed MS Dhoni, who is considered as one of the best finishers in international cricket. Buttler has scored 197 runs so far in the ICC World Cup 2019.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 June 2019
England's Jos Buttler has hit 3,728 runs in 137 ODIs at 41.42 with nine centuries.
Australia coach Justin Langer on Monday heaped praise on Jos Buttler, terming the swashbuckling England batsman as the new MS Dhoni of world cricket. (ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019 FULL COVERAGE

Wicketkeeper-batsman Buttler has excelled for England with his aggressive style of batting and Langer believes he can succeed former India skipper Dhoni, who is considered as one of the best finishers in international cricket.

"Jos is an unbelievable player. I love watching him bat. He is the new Dhoni of world cricket," said Langer.

"I hope he gets a duck in this (Tuesday's) game obviously, but I saw him at Somerset and he is an unbelievable athlete and an incredible finisher," the Australian coach added on the eve of their World Cup match against England.

Buttler has scored 3,728 runs at an average of 41.42 and a strike-rate of 120.25 in 137 matches.

Outlook Web Bureau Jos Buttler Mahendra Singh Dhoni Justin Langer London ICC World Cup Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England national cricket team Sports

