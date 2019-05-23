Cricket World Cup 2019, India Vs New Zealand: When And Where To Watch Warm-Up Match

﻿
In the first warm-up match, Virat Kohli & Co will take on New Zealand. India are ranked second in the ICC ODI rankings while the Kiwis are fourth. The two teams will meet again on June 13 at Trent Bridge in the tournament proper.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 May 2019
Both the captains, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, hope to gain valuable match practice in the warm-up match.
outlookindia.com
2019-05-23T13:39:40+0530
Favourites India will play two warm-up matches before opening their Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign with a fixture against South Africa on June 5.

In the first warm-up match, Virat Kohli & Co will take on New Zealand. India are ranked second in the ICC ODI rankings while the Kiwis are fourth. The two teams will meet again on June 13 at Trent Bridge in the tournament proper.

All you need to know about the warm-up match:

Match: Cricket World Cup 2019, warm-up match number 4.
Date: May 25 (Saturday)
Time: 3:00 PM IST (9:30 AM GMT)
Venue: The Oval, London.
Live TV Telecast: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Hotstar

Likely XIs:  Both the sides are likely to field their respective best XIs.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor (vice-captain), Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, and Lockie Ferguson.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Kane Williamson Mahendra Singh Dhoni Rohit Sharma Hardik Pandya London Sports

