Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Cricket South Africa Dispels Omicron Threat, Woos India With Virus Safe Bio-Bubble Environment

Several sporting events in South Africa and elsewhere in the world are being cancelled due to travel restrictions in the wake of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron.

Cricket South Africa Dispels Omicron Threat, Woos India With Virus Safe Bio-Bubble Environment
The Indian cricket team is scheduled to play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20 internationals in South Africa from December 17, 2021 and January 26, 2022. There is an Omicron cloud hanging over the upcoming tour. | BCCI

Trending

Cricket South Africa Dispels Omicron Threat, Woos India With Virus Safe Bio-Bubble Environment
outlookindia.com
2021-12-01T13:00:24+05:30
Soumitra Bose
Soumitra Bose

Soumitra Bose

More stories from Soumitra Bose
View All

Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 1:00 pm

Even as sports events across the world, and especially in South Africa, are being cancelled due to the new coronavirus variant Omicron, India's upcoming tour of South Africa may not be impacted if the cricket Boards of the two countries are to be believed. (More Cricket News)

 While the Board of Control for Cricket in India said it was waiting for overseas travel directions from the government and keeping an eye on Omicron developments in South Africa, Cricket South Africa is reiterating that its BioSecure Environment (BSE) created for players and support staff will keep the coronavirus away.

An Indian A team is currently playing a series in Bloemfontein in South Africa. The BCCI said the team was in a safe BSE and since all matches are at one venue, the series will go on.

India are scheduled to play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20 internationals between December 17, 2021 and January 26, 2022. This series is crucial for CSA's coffers due to the millions of dollars earned from broadcasting rights.

SETBACK

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

But CSA suffered a setback when the Netherlands cancelled an ODI series in South Africa due to the Omicron scare and in nearby Zimbabwe, ICC called off the Women's World qualifiers.

Last weekend in Namibia, a World League to qualify for the 2023 ICC World Cup was stopped after UAE and Oman left African shores before travel restrictions were enforced.

On Tuesday, Cricket South Africa reiterated that its cricket team has been part of at least internationals BSE both at home and away, most recently at the T20 World Cup in UAE, and there was nothing to fear.

According to the CSA’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra: “CSA has instituted world class standards and measures to ensure that all players, staff and officials are protected within this environment. Our main focus was to safeguard the cricket biosphere by managing strict entry standards and limited movement outside of its cordon.”

 Dr Manjra has emphasised that the BSE has met the highest standards set by national government and CSA is continuously looking at ensuring that the management of the BSE is second to none in the world.

 “What we have implemented at our BSE is a cordon sanitaire which offers full and continuous protection to all individuals who respect and abide by our very demanding guidelines and rules”, added Dr Manjra.

 NEO-NORMAL

“Playing cricket in a BSE was a massive challenge for everyone involved in the game,” said Proteas white-ball captain, Temba Bavuma.

“Everything changed, from the length of our stays in hotels, to how we train and play. We weren’t even allowed to hi-five or hug each other when we celebrated wickets – that part was easier to remember for some, more than others,” he chuckled.

South Africa's Test captain, Dean Elgar echoed Bavuma’s sentiments, saying: “It’s hard to believe that we’ve been working in these BSE conditions for a year now, but anyone who has been affected, either directly or indirectly by the COVID-19 virus, knows that this is a necessity if we want to continue playing cricket.

“It takes a toll on a player mentally and yet this team continues to produce good results and make progress – that’s something that I personally don’t think is being spoken about enough.

“The measures that have been put in place and the hotels have been chosen take into account the teams’ physical and mental health needs. We don’t know how much longer we’ll be operating like this, but it’s gratifying to know that when tours come around the health and safety of all involved is top priority,” said Elgar.

LOSS OF REVENUE

 Apart from quality cricket, the bottomline for all tours featuring India is for Boards to earn money from global broadcast rights. An Indian team playing a bilateral series for more than a month is like a goldmine for Cricket South Africa.

If the upcoming Indian tour is cancelled due to Omicron, CSA stands to lose revenue from broadcasters STAR Sports. Although tours are nowadays insured by broadcasters, there will be some loss of revenue if not a single ball is bowled.

 Given the packed ICC calendar and especially India's myriad of commitments, to find another window to accommodate South Africa can be quite a task.

Tags

Soumitra Bose South Africa Cricket India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team Omicron variant Covid 19 India Vs South Africa Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Omicron Threat: We Still Have Time To Decide On India’s Tour Of South Africa - Sourav Ganguly

Omicron Threat: We Still Have Time To Decide On India’s Tour Of South Africa - Sourav Ganguly

Badminton World Tour Finals: India’s Kidambi Srikanth Makes Winning Start In Bali

Premier League 2021-22: 14 Games And Counting – Newcastle United’s Winless Run Continues

Coronavirus Postpones Czech Republic Vs Belarus 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifier

SA A Vs IND A: Pacers Give India A Upper Hand On Day 1 Stumps Of Second Unofficial Test

SL Vs WI, Second Test, Live Cricket Scores: Kraigg Brathwaite (72) Fifty Lifts West Indies (166/3), Trail By 38

IPL Retention: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, Venkatesh Iyer Among Players Retained - Full List

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Humble East Bengal 6-4 In Epic 10-goal Thriller

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG: Jos Buttler Wants Second Day-night Test During England's Ashes Tour

AUS Vs ENG: Jos Buttler Wants Second Day-night Test During England's Ashes Tour

Peng Shuai: European Union Wants 'Verifiable Proof' Chinese Tennis Player Is Safe

Peng Shuai: European Union Wants 'Verifiable Proof' Chinese Tennis Player Is Safe

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Clash With Mumbai City FC In Revenge Match

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Clash With Mumbai City FC In Revenge Match

Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup: India Vs Belgium, Quarterfinal - Preview

Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup: India Vs Belgium, Quarterfinal - Preview

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi’s Meeting With Vladimir Putin Likely To Reaffirm Indo-Russia Links

PM Modi’s Meeting With Vladimir Putin Likely To Reaffirm Indo-Russia Links

Seema Guha / Though Narendra Modi’s foreign policy is seen as tilting towards the US, he is aware of the importance of Russia and the need to maintain the special and privileged strategic partnership with Moscow.

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Outlook Web Desk / Health Ministry has separated travelers coming from Omicron Variant 'Countries at-risk' from other international travelers. Check the list here, along with other guidelines.

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test, Live: Brathwaite's Fifty Lifts Windies

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test, Live: Brathwaite's Fifty Lifts Windies

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of Day 3 of the second Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. West Indies are replying to Sri Lanka's first innings score of 204 all out in a rain-hit contest.

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Naseer Ganai / The statement, issued by senior BJP leader of J&K Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, raises concern for minorities living in Kashmir Valley.

Advertisement