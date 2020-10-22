Cricket Live Streaming, IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings Vs Mumbai Indians: Where To Watch CSK Vs MI Live

A playoff berth technically possible in IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings will look to make a desperate attempt to clinch two full points against Mumbai Indians in Sharjah on Friday. CSK had won the first leg encounter by five wickets against the defending champions in Abu Dhabi on September 19 but after that, CSK's fortunes nose-dived while MI went from strength to strength. Watch live streaming of CSK vs MI online and also live on TV.

Mumbai Indians have a chance to go to the top of the IPL 2020 table on Friday. They have 12 points from nine matches and a win against CSK in Sharjah will take them past Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, both on 14 points from 10 matches each. MI have the best nett run-rate in the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings are at the bottom of the table. This is something unprecedented. MS Dhoni's CSK have just six points from 10 matches and with a negative nett run-rate. CSK are coming off a seven-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals. In that match, Chennai's batting didn't come off and the bowlers could not defend 125 runs against an inform Jos Buttler, whose 70 off 48 balls won the match for the Royals.

Mumbai Indians are also coming off a defeat. MI featured in the historic double Super Over against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Sunday (Oct 18). But that defeat will not flatten MI's morale, instead will make them hungrier for a win against CSK. MI have looked a solid team with enough depth and balance. The presence of quality all-rounders, Kieron Pollard and the Pandya brothers, give MI a great advantage.

The Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live streaming of the match will start at 7.30 PM IST. Live streaming will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app. The match will also be available on Reliance Jio TV. Visit their website for more details.Check out Airtel for offers.

IPL matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Star has the global rights for TV and online. IPL fans can watch CSK vs MI live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.

Chennai Super Kings will be playing their 200th IPL match on Friday. They have a formidable record, winning 118 of their 199 so far. MI, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore have also played 200 IPL matches and no one has a better win record than IPL holders MI with 126 victories. Watch CSK vs MI live.

