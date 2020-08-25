CPL 2020, 12th Match Live Streaming: How To Watch Jamaica Tallawahs Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Cricket Match Online And On TV

Two-time champions Jamaica Tallawahs take on five-time finalists Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 12th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 at iconic Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. (More Cricket News)

In the first-leg, the Warriors defeated Tallawahs by 14 runs at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba with the man of the match Naveen-ul-Haq producing an all-round effort in the low-scoring match.

But as things stand now, Warriors, having played one match more, are third in the points table with four points, two more than Tallawahs.

Warriors started the season with a four-wicket defeat at the hands of Trinbago Knight Riders in a rain-affected match, then the wins against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by three wickets and Tallawahs came. In their last outing, the Chris Green-led outfit lost to St Lucia Zouks by 10 runs.

For Tallawahs, the season started with a good five-wicket win over Zouks. But the Rovman Powell-led lost to Knight Riders, by seven wickets, then the 14 -run reverse at the hands of Warriors.

Here's how you can watch the ninth match of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 T20 cricket between Jamaica Tallawahs and Guyana Amazon Warriors:

When is the 12th match of CPL 2020 between Jamaica Tallawahs and Guyana Amazon Warriors?

The Jamaica Tallawahs Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors T20 cricket match is on August 26 (Wednesday).

What is the start time for Jamaica Tallawahs Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors cricket match start?

The Jamaica Tallawahs Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors cricket match starts at 3:00 AM IST (5:30 PM local).

Where is the Jamaica Tallawahs Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors cricket match being played?

The Jamaica Tallawahs Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors match is being played Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Where can you live stream the Jamaica Tallawahs Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors?

Live streaming of the Jamaica Tallawahs Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors cricket match will be available on the FanCode and JioTV in India. The match can be also be watched on Disney+Hostar app's Star Sports channels.

Which channel is showing Jamaica Tallawahs Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors match live on TV?

The Jamaica Tallawahs Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors match will be shown on Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD.

Predicted XIs

Jamaica Tallawahs: Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Jermaine Blackwood, Asif Ali, Rovman Powell, Andre Russel, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Veerasammy Permaul, Fidel Edwards.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green, Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Squads

Jamaica Tallawahs: Rovman Powell (c), Veerasammy Permaul, Oshane Thomas, Glenn Phillips (wk), Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Lamichhane, Chadwick Walton, Asif Ali, Andre Russell, Preston McSween, Nicholas Kirton, Nkrumah Bonner, Fidel Edwards, Ryan Persaud, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ramaal Lewis, Jermaine Blackwood.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green (c), Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Ashmead Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Kissoondath Magram.