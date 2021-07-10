July 10, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  COVID-Hit Sri Lanka vs India Series To Start From July 18, Confirms Jay Shah

COVID-Hit Sri Lanka vs India Series To Start From July 18, Confirms Jay Shah

The first ODI between Sri Lanka vs India in Colombo will start on July 18, instead of July 13

Outlook Web Bureau 10 July 2021, Last Updated at 2:05 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
COVID-Hit Sri Lanka vs India Series To Start From July 18, Confirms Jay Shah
A file photo of Sri Lanka national cricket team taken during a practice session. The team has been hit by an outbreak of COVID-19 with a player, coach and a support staff testing positive ahead of their limited-overs series against India.
File Photo
COVID-Hit Sri Lanka vs India Series To Start From July 18, Confirms Jay Shah
outlookindia.com
2021-07-10T14:05:29+05:30

India's limited overs series against Sri Lanka will now start from July 18 instead of July 13 as planned. This after COVID-19 outbreak in home team camp.

Confirming the news BCCI secretary Jay Shah said, "India-Sri Lanka ODI series to start on July 18 due to COVID-19 outbreak."

The three ODI matches will now be held on July 18, 20 and 23 at the Premadasa Stadium followed by the T20 Internationals, starting on July 25.

On Saturday, a Sri Lankan player in one of the two bio-bubbles tested positive for COVID-19 as the virus outbreak continued to rock the home team.

 The group of players are training separately even as the virus outbreak forced a postponement of the series by four days after the home team's batting coach Grant Flower and data analyst G T Niroshan have contracted the virus.

'Newswire.lk' quoted Sri Lankan sources as saying that batsman Sandun Weerakkodi has tested positive for COVID.

 According to the report in the website, Weerakkodi was with the 15 senior cricketers who were training here while staying at the Cinnamon Grand Hotel.

 The report further stated that Weerakkodi, along with Bhanuka Rajapaksa and several other cricketers, were sent to Dambulla on Friday night to play practice matches ahead of the India series. (with Inputs from Agencies)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Euro 2020: Gareth Southgate's Patriotism Leading England Into Final Vs Italy

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Colombo Sri Lanka national cricket team India national cricket team COVID 19 Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos