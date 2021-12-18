Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Covid-19 Chases Cricket - After West Indies, Bangladesh And Ireland Hit By Coronavirus

Bangladesh spin bowling coach Rangana Herath and four members of the Ireland cricket team have tested positive for Coronavirus. Bangladesh are in New Zealand for a two-match Test series.

Rangana Herath is currently in New Zealand with the Bangladesh Test squad for the two-match series starting January 1. | File photo

outlookindia.com
2021-12-18T12:11:13+05:30
Koushik Paul
Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 12:11 pm

COVID-19 has been playing havoc across the world and sports has not been able to escape this deadly virus. Whether it is the NBA, NFL or EPL, coronavirus is upsetting the sports calendars leaving fresh question marks about the impact of COVID on sports, just like it did in 2020-21. (More Cricket News)

After coronavirus forced the West Indies vs Pakistan ODI series to be postponed to June 2022, Bangladesh spin bowling coach Rangana Herath and five members of the Ireland men’s cricket team have tested positive to COVID.

Sri Lankan legend Rangana Herath, currently on duty with the Bangladesh men’s cricket team in New Zealand, tested positive for the Covid-19 on Wednesday and is believed to have mild symptoms, according to reports.

 Meanwhile, eight Bangladesh players have also been sent into isolation after they were found to be in close proximity to a person on their Christchurch-bound flight who tested positive. Earlier, three Omicron cases were found in the Bangladesh women’s cricket team that travelled to Zimbabwe to play a qualifying tournament for ICC Women's World Cup.

 Bangladesh, which recently lost a Test series against Pakistan at home, are scheduled to play two practice matches before the first Test in Tauranga that starts on January 1. The second Test match is slated for January 9 start in Christchurch. The players are now in quarantine.

IRELAND HIT

On the other hand, four Ireland players and a member of their support staff tested positive for Covid-19 before their limited-overs tour of USA and West Indies. Cricket Ireland said Barry McCarthy and George Dockrell tested positive during the pre-series testing and did not travel to Miami with the rest of the squad that arrived in Florida on Friday.

Harry Tector and Gareth Delany, who have featured in the US T20 Open tournament recently, tested positive before joining the squad and have started their 10-day room quarantine. McCarthy and Dockrel will join the squad in Florida after completing their isolation and a negative PCR test.

Ireland are scheduled to play two T20 internationals and three ODIs against the USA, between December 22 and 31. They will then travel to the West Indies in three ODIs starting from January 8. The West Indies vs Ireland one-off T20 international is on January 17.

Meanwhile, Ireland assistant coach Gary Wilson, after his false Covid positive report, had to delay his departure. Wilson, who will undergo a re-test, will fly on Sunday, if clear. Cricket Ireland has called up Josh Little, currently playing in the Lanka Premier League, to bolster the squad. 

Rangana Herath Christchurch Miami Cricket Bangladesh national cricket team Ireland cricket team COVID 19 Omicron
