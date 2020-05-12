Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh turned to poetry to share a poignant message. The off-spinner, who has helped India register many memorable wins, recited a poem called 'Rab De Rang,' written by Hakam Bhaktriwala.

With the coronavirus pandemic testing humanity like never before, the 39-year-old shared his perspective on how nature, once again, is trying to take control of everything, and how it is forcing us to change the way of life.

Earlier, Harbhajan Singh pledged to feed the people who are homeless and jobless.

"By Blessings of Almighty, Geeta [his wife] and I pledge to distribute ration to 5000 families residing in Jalandhar, who are struggling to feed their families during these difficult times. We will continue to help and support our fellow citizens in whichever way we can lessen the burden of struggle," Harbhajan said.