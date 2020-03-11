March 11, 2020
Poshan
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangladesh Postpones World XI Vs Asia XI Cricket Matches

The games were scheduled to be played on March 21 and 22 to mark the birth centenary of Bangladesh's father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Outlook Web Bureau 11 March 2020
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday postponed the two T20 matches between Asia XI and World XI. (More Cricket News)

"We have postponed those two matches for the time being," BCB president Nazmul Hasan said.

The games were scheduled to be played on March 21 and 22 to mark the birth centenary of Bangladesh's father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"We are having problem hosting the matches on 21 and 22 and so we have deferred it. There is no guarantee that everyone can come and play here so we have decided that both the concert and the two matches are deferred. Lot of restrictions are coming in from different quarters. We will host it after few months when the time is appropriate," he added.

Besides the matches, all related celebrations have also been postponed until further notice. An AR Rahman concert was also scheduled to take place on March 18.

