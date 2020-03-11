Coronavirus: AS Roma Will Not Travel For Sevilla Match As Plane Unauthorised To Land

March 11, 2020
Poshan
The coronavirus outbreak has meant Roma are not allowed to travel to Spain for their Europa League tie against Sevilla

Omnisport 11 March 2020
An informative flight pannel at Adolfo Suarez-Barajas international airport shows the cancelation of the Alitalia AZ63 flight from Madrid to Rome, on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Spanish authorities closed schools and halted direct flights to and from Italy. Italy is the country with most coronavirus cases in Europe, and Spain this week reported a sharp increase in cases. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
AP Photo
Roma have announced they will not travel to Spain for the first leg of their Europa League last-16 match against Sevilla on Thursday.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Football News

The Italian club said on Twitter on Wednesday that their "plane from Italy was not authorised to land in Spain", adding UEFA would provide a further update.

Both legs of the tie had been due to take place behind closed doors.

Italy is in lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak, with significant travel restrictions in place across the country.

There have been over 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Italy, where 631 people have died.

Spain is also one of the worst-affected countries in Europe as there have been over 2,000 confirmed cases and 47 deaths.

Several airlines have already stopped flying to Italy during the outbreak.

