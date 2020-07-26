Commonwealth Games President Dame Louise Martin Resigns From Birmingham 2022, To Be Replaced By Sandra Osborne

July 26, 2020
Poshan
Only one out of the 20 members of the Birmingham 2922 Board of Directors and Executive Management wasn't 'white'

Outlook Web Bureau 26 July 2020
Sandra Osborne was the CGF legal advisor and also President of Barbados Commonwealth Games Association and Olympic Association.
The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President Dame Louise Martin resigned from the board after discussions regarding on the lack of representation and diversity in the management roles. She will be replaced by Sandra Osborne.

(More Sports News)

Only one out of the 20 members of the Birmingham 2922 Board of Directors and Executive Management wasn't 'white'. The Executive Team consists of five white man and two white women. Meanwhile, the Board of Directors consists of seven white men, five white women and one black man.

Prominent figures from Birmingham signed a letter asking for this issue to be addressed. Osborne was the CGF legal advisor and also President of Barbados Commonwealth Games Association and Olympic Association.

