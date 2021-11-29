Advertisement
Monday, Nov 29, 2021
Club World Cup 2021: FIFA Confirms Dates For Delayed Tournament In UAE

The schedule for the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup was announced hours before the tournament draw was being made in Zurich. The seven-team lineup was completed Saturday when Palmeiras won the Copa Libertadores.

UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea will represent Europe in the FIFA Club World Cup 2021. | File Photo

2021-11-29T19:56:37+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 7:56 pm

FIFA confirmed dates for the delayed 2021 Club World Cup on Monday, with the Feb. 3-12 tournament in the United Arab Emirates requiring Chelsea to postpone two Premier League games. (More Football News)

The schedule was announced hours before the tournament draw was being made in Zurich.

The seven-team lineup was completed Saturday when Palmeiras won the Copa Libertadores.

Chelsea, the Champions League winner, and Palmeiras enter at the semifinals stage and then go on to play the final or a third-place game.

Premier League leader Chelsea had been due to play Feb. 8 at Brighton and host Arsenal on Feb. 12. Those games should now be rescheduled.

The tournament also includes African champion Al Ahly, Asian champion Al Hilal, CONCACAF Champions League winner Monterrey, Oceania champion Auckland City plus the host nation’s domestic title winner, Al Jazira.

The COVID-19 pandemic has twice altered plans for the 2021 Club World Cup.

It was originally to be the inaugural expanded edition in China in June and July. That launch was shelved by FIFA when the 2020 editions of the European Championship and Copa America were put back one year.

A traditional seven-team Club World Cup was to be hosted in December by Japan, which withdrew three months ago citing likely travel restrictions in the pandemic.

