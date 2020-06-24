Kumar Sangakkara Nominates Clare Connor To Become First Female MCC President In Its 233-year History

Former England women's team captain Clare Connor has been named as the next president of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the first woman to hold the role in its 233-year history. She will replace Kumar Sangakkara. (More Cricket News)

Connor's nomination was announced by Sangakkara via video from Sri Lanka. Connor will take up the post on 1 October 2021, pending approval by the Club’s Members.

"I am thrilled that Clare has accepted the invitation to become the next President of MCC. The Club has a significant role to play in cricket’s global appeal and with her influence, I am sure she will make a considerable contribution to MCC," Sangakkara said. "With the extended lead-in time until she takes office, she will have an important part to play as President Designate.”

It's, however, pertinent to note that the former Sri Lanka captain was invited to remain in the role for a second twelve-month tenure due to the impact of Covid-19 on the cricketing landscape.

Connor, 43, is currently the Director of Cricket for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

She made her England debut in 1995 at the age of 19, and took over the captaincy in 2000. She led England women to their first Ashes triumph in 42 years, with a 1-0 series win in 2005.

"I am deeply honoured to be named the next President of MCC. Cricket has enriched my life so deeply already, and now it hands me this wonderful privilege," Lord's quoted Connor as saying.

"We often need to look back to see how far we’ve come. I made my first visit to Lord’s as a starry-eyed, cricket-obsessed 9 year-old girl at a time when women were not welcome in the Long Room. Times have changed.

"Now I find myself entrusted with this remarkable opportunity – the opportunity to play a part in helping MCC, cricket’s most influential club, to thrive and grow in an even more modern and inclusive future," she added.

The former all-rounder is a CBE and was made an Honorary Life Member of MCC in 2009.