Churchill Brothers Vs East Bengal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch I-League Football Match

Churchill Brothers will look to bounce back but will have their task cut out against undefeated East Bengal in an I-League clash at Fatorda on Saturday. (More Football News)

Churchill are coming on the back of a shock defeat at the hands of the young Indian Arrows. Churchill who are placed fourth in the table, faced their first defeat in their last encounter owing to a major defensive lapse.

East Bengal, on the other hand, are the only undefeated team in the league and have been in scintillating form until now. After the initial two draws against Real Kashmir FC and Punjab FC, the red and gold outfit have run riot over NEROCA FC with a 4-1 win and a 2-1 win over TRAU FC. Quess East Bengal will be playing their first match since December 14.

What is the kick-off time for the I-League 2019-20 match between Churchill Brothers and East Bengal?

The Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal match of I-League 2019-20 will start at 5:00 PM IST. The match is being played at Fatorda.

Where and how to watch I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal match on TV and live streaming?

The Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal match will be broadcast live on DSPORT and live streaming will be available Jio TV.