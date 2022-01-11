Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Chris Morris, South African All-rounder, Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket

Chris Morris represented South Africa in four Tests, 42 ODIs and 23 T20 Internationals, picking up 48 and 34 wickets respectively. In February 2021, Rajasthan Royals doled out a record INR 16.25 crores to avail his services.

Chris Morris, South African All-rounder, Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket
In the IPL, Chris Morris played for Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. | File Photo

Chris Morris, South African All-rounder, Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket
2022-01-11T15:32:12+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 3:32 pm

South African cricketer Chris Morris on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The all-rounder, who became the costliest player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, is set to take up a coaching role with domestic side Titans. (More Cricket News)

Morris, 34, made the announcement on social media.

"Today I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket! Thanks to all who have played a part in my journey whether it be big or small…it's been a fun ride! Delighted to be taking up a coaching role at @titanscricket #lifebeginsnow," Morris wrote on his Instagram page.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chris Morris (@tipo_morris)

A right-arm pacer and explosive batter, Morris made his Test debut as late as 2016 and featured in only four games in the traditional format, making 173 runs and taking 12 wickets.

He represented South Africa in four Tests, 42 ODIs and 23 T20 Internationals, picking up 48 and 34 wickets respectively.

With the bat in hand, Morris scored 467 runs in ODIs and 133 in T20s respectively.

In February 2021, Rajasthan Royals doled out a record INR 16.25 crores to avail his services.

Morris has also played for Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings franchises in the IPL.

Morris became the costliest player at the IPL auction after Rajasthan Royals doled out INR 16.25 crores to avail his services in 2021.

Chris Morris Cricket Retirement South Africa national cricket team Rajasthan Royals Sports
