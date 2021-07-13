WI Vs AUS: Chris Gayle Smashes Another Record, First To Reach 14,000 Runs In T20s

At 41, Chris Gayle is not getting any younger but he did dial back a few years with a match winning 38-ball 67 which helped West Indies defeat Australia by six wickets and take a 3-0 lead in the T20 series. Cricket News | Scorecard

With this innings, Gayle who plays for Punjab Kings in Indian Premier League, became the first player in the world to score 14,000 runs in T20s.

The first player in history to get to 1ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂ£4ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂ£0ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂ£0ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂ£0ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂ£ T20 runs! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ



Ladies and gentlemen...the UNIVERSE BOSS!! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#WIvAUS #MissionMaroon pic.twitter.com/ZWJpddlvHH — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 13, 2021

Gayle who has had many records to his name is still the most fearsome batsman in the T20 format. He gave the glimpse of his power hitting, slogging Australian bowlers for seven sixes and four boundaries in the third T20I at St Lucia.

Australia were defending a modest total of 142 and Gayle made a mockery of the target adding 67 runs of 38 balls.

This was Universe Boss’ best score in the series so far. He had scores of 4 and 13 so far in the first T20s.

Gayle hit Adam Zampa for a six to reach the 14,000-run milestone.

“Don’t mind the numbers ... you guys should be happy to see Chris Gayle on the field still. Hopefully Chris will last as long as possible. Cherish those moments ... just respect the Universe Boss and let him play cricket and have some fun,” says Chris Gayle #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/T82uZ1Es4g — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 13, 2021

Gayle, who has the highest score of 175 in T20, is followed by Kieron Pollard on list. Pollard has 10836 runs. Gayle hit 175 against Pune Warriors in IPL 2013.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine