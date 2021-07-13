July 13, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  WI Vs AUS: Chris Gayle Smashes Another Record, First To Reach 14,000 Runs In T20s

WI Vs AUS: Chris Gayle Smashes Another Record, First To Reach 14,000 Runs In T20s

'Universe Boss' Gayle reached the milestone during his match winning 38-ball 67-run knock for West Indies against Australia in the third ODI

Outlook Web Desk 13 July 2021, Last Updated at 9:37 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
WI Vs AUS: Chris Gayle Smashes Another Record, First To Reach 14,000 Runs In T20s
Chris Gayle scored 38-ball 67 runs to help West Indies take a 3- 0 lead in the T20 series against Australia.
Courtesy: Twitter (@windiescricket)
WI Vs AUS: Chris Gayle Smashes Another Record, First To Reach 14,000 Runs In T20s
outlookindia.com
2021-07-13T09:37:07+05:30

At 41, Chris Gayle is not getting any younger but he did dial back a few years with a match winning 38-ball 67 which helped West Indies defeat Australia by six wickets and take a 3-0 lead in the T20 series. Cricket News | Scorecard

With this innings, Gayle who plays for Punjab Kings in Indian Premier League, became the first player in the world to score 14,000 runs  in T20s.

Gayle who has had many records to his name is still the most fearsome batsman in the T20 format. He gave the glimpse of  his power hitting, slogging Australian bowlers for seven sixes and four boundaries in the third T20I at St Lucia.

Australia were defending a modest total of 142 and Gayle made a mockery of the target adding 67 runs of 38 balls.

This was Universe Boss’ best score in the series so far. He had scores of 4 and 13 so far in the first T20s.

Gayle hit Adam Zampa for a six to reach the 14,000-run  milestone.

Gayle, who has the highest score of 175 in T20, is followed by Kieron Pollard on list. Pollard has 10836 runs. Gayle hit 175 against Pune Warriors in IPL 2013.    

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

ENG-W Vs IND-W, 2nd T20I: Indian Women Cricket Team Fined For Slow Over Rate

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Chris Gayle St Lucia Diary West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Australia national cricket team Cricket Sports Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Punjab Kings Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos