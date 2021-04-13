April 13, 2021
Check match and telecast details of UEFA Champions League, quarter-final second leg match between Chelsea and FC Porto. Chelsea won the first leg 2-0

Outlook Web Bureau 13 April 2021
Chelsea Vs FC Porto, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Champions League Quarter-final, 2nd Leg Match
Porto's Pepe, right, heads the ball during their Champions League, first leg, quarterfinal match against Chelsea at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain on April 7, 2021.
AP Photo/Angel Fernandez
2021-04-13T21:26:58+05:30

English giants Chelsea will be confident of sealing their UEFA Champions League semi-final spot with another comfortable win against Portuguese outfit FC Porto. The two former champions meet in the return leg of their UCL quarter-final in Spain due to coronavirus regulations. Thomas Tuchel's side won the first leg 2-0.

Goals from Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell secured Chelsea's first-leg win. The Blues are unbeaten in the Champions League this season, winning seven and drawing two. And they could become the first English team to go unbeaten across their first 10 games in the continental competition after Liverpool, who achieved the feat in the 2017-18 season with 11 wins.

Porto, meanwhile, have only won once in their past 20 knockout games as the away side, while only four teams have previously progressed in this competition after losing a home first leg of a tie without scoring.

This will be their tenth meeting, with Chelsea leading the head-to-head records 6-1. There were two draws.

By the way, this is Chelsea's presumed home match.

Match and telecast details:

Match: UEFA Champions League, quarter-final, return leg match between Chelsea and FC Porto
Date: April 14 (Wednesday), 2021
Time: 12:30 AM IST
Venue: Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, Seville, Spain.

TV Channels: Sony Pictures Network
Live Streaming: SonyLiv (Subscription required)

Likely XIs:

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Christensen; James, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso; Ziyech, Mount; Giroud.

Porto: Marchesin; Manafa, Mbemba, Pepe, Sanusi; Corona, Uribe, Oliveira, Otavio; Marega, Taremi.

