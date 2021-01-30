Chelsea Condemn Racism After Reece James Reveals Social Media Abuse

Chelsea said "something needs to change and it needs to change now" as they condemned racism after Reece James revealed he was the subject of racial abuse online. (More Football News)

Racism has reared its ugly head after Manchester United duo Anthony Martial and Axel Tuanzebe were targeted following Wednesday's shock 2-1 loss to lowly Premier League side Sheffield United.

Chelsea star and England full-back James, 21, became the latest victim via social media after sharing Instagram screenshots on Friday, prompting a strong response from his club at Stamford Bridge.

"Everyone at Chelsea FC is disgusted with the racist abuse Reece James received on social media on Friday evening. This club finds racism and all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable. We totally condemn it," a statement read.

"In sport, as in wider society, we must create a social media environment where hateful and discriminatory actions are as unacceptable online as they would be on the street.

"We add our voice to those urging social media platforms and regulatory authorities to take stronger, more effective and more urgent action against this despicable behaviour.

"Something needs to change and it needs to change now."

Something needs to change. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 29, 2021

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine