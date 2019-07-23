﻿
Chandrayaan-2: Indian Cricket Stars Congratulate ISRO On Historic Day

Indian cricket stars like Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for successfully launching Chandrayaan-2 on July 22.

23 July 2019
Chandrayaan-2: Indian Cricket Stars Congratulate ISRO On Historic Day
Chandrayaan-2 is India's second lunar exploration mission after Chandrayaan-1. This mission's main objective is to map the location and abundance of lunar water.
Chandrayaan-2: Indian Cricket Stars Congratulate ISRO On Historic Day
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Chandrayaan-2 on July 22, 2:43 PM IST, at Andhra Pradesh's Satish Dhawan Space Centre. In what turned out to be a historic day for ISRO, personalities from all sections of life took to their respective social media handles to pass on their warm wishes to organisation. Many current and former Indian cricketers also took to Twitter to congratulate the Space Research body.

Chandrayaan-2 is India's second lunar exploration mission after Chandrayaan-1. This mission's main objective is to map the location and abundance of lunar water.

ALSO READ: Best And Worst Day Of My Cricketing Life: Martin Guptill On New Zealand's Cricket World Cup Final Loss Vs England

Cricket players like Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag expressed their gratitude towards such a great event in India's history since independence.

