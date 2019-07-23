Chandrayaan-2: Indian Cricket Stars Congratulate ISRO On Historic Day

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Chandrayaan-2 on July 22, 2:43 PM IST, at Andhra Pradesh's Satish Dhawan Space Centre. In what turned out to be a historic day for ISRO, personalities from all sections of life took to their respective social media handles to pass on their warm wishes to organisation. Many current and former Indian cricketers also took to Twitter to congratulate the Space Research body.

Chandrayaan-2 is India's second lunar exploration mission after Chandrayaan-1. This mission's main objective is to map the location and abundance of lunar water.

Cricket players like Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag expressed their gratitude towards such a great event in India's history since independence.

Many congratulations to Team #Chandrayaan2 @isro for the successful and seamless launch ! pic.twitter.com/LINKS5ZHUk — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 22, 2019

Another historic and proud moment for the nation as the #Chandrayaan 2 is launched ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» Jai Hind ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³#ISRO #IndiaMoonMission — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 22, 2019

Exemplary ! Many congratulations to @isro on the successful launch of #Chandrayaan2 . pic.twitter.com/9b7RzQYOkl — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 22, 2019

I congratulate Team @isro on achieving yet another milestone with the launch of #Chandrayaan2!



Hope this paves the way for many more ambitious and successful missions in the future. Jai Hind ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³! pic.twitter.com/io919I1YrS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 22, 2019

I always looked up at the moon as a child, wondering what secrets it's hiding. The successful launch of #Chandrayaan2 will shed some light on these secrets, & motivate the next gen to help India's space exploration programme. I congratulate everyone at @ISRO for this success. pic.twitter.com/xy6aGt0xi3 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 22, 2019

Congratulations to @isro on successful launch of #Chandrayaan2. Salute to all the scientists whose efforts have made this possible. Bravo guys!

You have made the nation proud. — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) July 22, 2019

What a beautiful sight. Proud moment for the nation on the launch of #Chandrayaan2 @isro pic.twitter.com/8dCRwJSiSm — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 22, 2019

Some countries have moon on their flags

ðÂÂµðÂÂ°ðÂÂ¹ðÂÂ·ðÂÂ¹ðÂÂ³ðÂÂ±ðÂÂ¾ðÂÂ¦ðÂÂ¿ðÂÂ©ðÂÂ¿ðÂÂ²ðÂÂ¾ðÂÂ²ðÂÂ»ðÂÂ²ðÂÂ·



While some countries having their flags on moon

ðÂÂºðÂÂ¸ ðÂÂ·ðÂÂº ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ ðÂÂ¨ðÂÂ³#Chandrayaan2theMoon — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 22, 2019