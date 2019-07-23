Best And Worst Day Of My Cricketing Life: Martin Guptill On New Zealand's Cricket World Cup Final Loss Vs England

New Zealand crashed to a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of England in the Cricket World Cup final at Lord's on July 14. The hosts were gifted the trophy due to superior boundary count, after the match ended as a tie after the Super Over. Black Caps' batsman Martin Guptill took to his Instagram handle and expressed his disappointment with the result.

The 32-year-old wrote, "Hard to believe it's been a week since that incredible Final at Lords. I think it was both the best and worst day of my cricketing life! So many different emotions, but mainly proud to represent New Zealand and play for the Black Caps alongside a great group of mates. Thank you to everyone for all your support, it has been amazing".

Guptill was involved in two deciding moments during the match. One was the controversial throw, which ricocheted off Ben Stokes and raced to the boundary ropes, sending the match to Super Over. Also, he was involved in his side's Super Over batting innings.

The veteran didn't have a good campaign, but did well in his fielding, with his personal highlight being the run out of MS Dhoni in New Zealand's semifinal win over India.