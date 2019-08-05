﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Champions League Play-Off Draw: Ajax In Line For APOEL Or Qarabag Trip, Celtic Could Face Slavia

Champions League Play-Off Draw: Ajax In Line For APOEL Or Qarabag Trip, Celtic Could Face Slavia

Celtic will meet Slavia Prague if they reach the Champions League play-offs, Ajax perhaps have an easier draw, and Porto face a big test.

Omnisport 05 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Champions League Play-Off Draw: Ajax In Line For APOEL Or Qarabag Trip, Celtic Could Face Slavia
Ajax enjoyed a memorable run to the Champions League semi-finals last season but have been handed a tricky qualifier to start out with this term.
Twitter
Champions League Play-Off Draw: Ajax In Line For APOEL Or Qarabag Trip, Celtic Could Face Slavia
outlookindia.com
2019-08-05T18:04:11+0530

Ajax will meet either APOEL or Qarabag in the Champions League play-offs if they defeat PAOK in the third qualifying round.

Last season's semi-finalists will take on the champions of Cyprus or Azerbaijan in a two-legged tie if they overcome the 2018-19 Greek Super League winners.

Scottish champions Celtic will take on Slavia Prague if they make it through their third-round tie with CFR Cluj.

ALSO READ: Messi To Miss Barcelona's USA Tour With Calf Injury

Porto or Krasnodar will face Istanbul Basaksehir or Olympiacos, while Basel or LASK will meet Club Brugge or Dynamo Kiev.

Swiss champions Young Boys await Red Star Belgrade or Copenhagen, and Dinamo Zagreb or Ferencvaros will play Maribor or Rosenborg.

The first legs of the third-round matches are on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the return games on August 13.

The play-off matches take place on August 20-21 and August 27-28.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Nyon (Switzerland) UEFA Champions League Football Sports
Next Story : Upcoming Launches In August 2019
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Omnisport
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters