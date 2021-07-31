July 31, 2021
Centenarian Sprinter Man Kaur Dies Of Heart Attack, Aged 105

Man breathed her last at around 1pm on Saturday and is survived by two sons and a daughter.

PTI 31 July 2021, Last Updated at 4:45 pm
Man Kaur shot to fame after winning the 100m sprint at the World Masters Games in Auckland in 2017.
Centenarian sprinter Man Kaur has died of a heart attack, her son Gurdev Singh said on Saturday.  (More Sports News)

Man was 105 and is survived by two sons and a daughter.

Gurdev told PTI that she was admitted to Derabassi Ayurvedic hospital and breathed her last at around 1 pm today.

Born on March 1, 1916, Kaur was known as the "Miracle Mom from Chandigarh".

She shot to fame after winning the 100 metre sprint at the World Masters Games in Auckland in 2017.

