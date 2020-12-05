Cadiz Vs Barcelona Live Streaming: Lionel Messi Returns As Barca Face Big La Liga Test - When And Where To Watch

Barcelona trail pace-setters Real Sociedad by 10 points, albeit with a game at hand, in the La Liga 2020-21 points table. But Ronald Koeman's Catalan giants are making slow and steady progress despite a poor start to the season. And on Sunday, they can reduce the gap in the points table with a win over sixth-placed Cadiz. (More Football News)

With Lionel Messi back, Koeman will be confident of pocketing all three points in Cadiz. But the clash against the newly-promoted outfit is expected to be a tough one. Alvaro Cerbera's side, playing in the top-tier for the first time, are known for taking on their opponents. They don't really care about the reputation of their rivals, and have already earned a big scalp in the form of champions Real Madrid. No mean feat. And they now eye another one.

Barcelona, spurred by their good form in the UEFA Champions League, will hope for smooth performance in the potential banana skin fixture.

Match and telecast details

Match: La Liga matchday 12, between Cadiz CF and FC Barcelona

Date: December 6 (Sunday), 2020

Time: 1:30 AM IST/ 9:00 PM CET (on December 5).

Venue: Estadio Ramon de Carranza, Cadiz, Spain.

TV Listing: La Liga matches will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

Live Streaming: Facebook Live, Bet365 (Registration required) - International

Elsewhere...

Argentina: ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: Watch ESPN Brasil, ESPN Brasil

France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Italy: DAZN

Japan: DAZN, WOWOW

South Korea: SPOTV ON 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport LaLiga Nigeria

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Russia: Match TV, Telesport, Sportbox.ru, matchtv.ru

Spain: Movistar Laliga 1, Partidazo in Movistar LaLiga, Movistar+, Movistar Laliga, Mitele Plus

Thailand: beIN Sports 1 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect

UK: Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV

USA: beIN SPORTS en Espanol, Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Likely XIs

Cadiz: Ledesma; Carcelen, Mauro, Fali, Espino; Garrido, Alex, Jonsson; Perea, Negredo, Sanchez

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest, Mingueza, Lenglet, Alba; De Jong, Busquets; Dembele, Messi, Coutinho; Griezmann.

