Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu Starts With Facile Win, Lakshya Sen Survives

World number seven and defending champion PV Sindhu took just 24 minutes to Slovakia's Martina Repiska, while Lakshya Sen prevailed over Japanese Kenta Nishimoto.

India's PV Sindhu took just 24 minutes to beat Slovakia's Martina Repiska. | File Photo

2021-12-14T16:40:51+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 4:40 pm

Defending champion PV Sindhu breezed past Slovakia's Martina Repiska 21-7 21-9 to make a resounding start in the BWF World Championship in Huelva, Spain on Tuesday. (More Badminton News)

The fast-rising Lakshya Sen prevailed over 15th seeded Japanese Kenta Nishimoto 22-20 15-21 21-18 and also progressed to the third round.

In men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Chinese Taipei's Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan 27-25 21-17 in 43 minutes.

World number seven Sindhu took just 24 minutes to beat the unseeded at opponent court number 3 of Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marín Stadium here.

Seeded sixth in the tournament which she won in 2019 -- when it was last held -- the two-time Olympic-medallist began on a rousing note and raced to a 4-1 lead with her fine play.

Repiska tried to make a comeback with two points, but the fancied Indian did not let her go ahead, leading 11-4 at the mid-break.

She continued her dominance and kept accumulating points to widen the lead, eventually pocketing the first game in only 10 minutes.

The script remained the same in the second game as well, with Sindhu maintaining her firm grip over the proceedings to race to a 6-0 lead in just two minutes.

At midpoint, Sindhu was leading 11-1 and she completed the formality with a dominant performance.

Sen was made to toil hard for his victory by the Japanese as he took one hour and 22 minutes to emerge winner.

However, the mixed doubles pairing of Saurabh Sharma and Anoushka Parikh suffered a straight game defeat to Malaysians Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing, going down 21-8 21-18.

PTI P.V. Sindhu Lakshya Sen Badminton BWF World Championships Sports
