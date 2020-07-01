Bukayo Saka Pens Arsenal Contract Extension To End Uncertainty Around His Future

Bukayo Saka has ended speculation around his future at Arsenal after signing a new "long-term" contract, the club confirmed. (More Football News)

Saka, 18, made his Premier League debut last season as a 17-year-old and has established himself as a regular first-team member in 2019-20.

Although most at home on the left wing, Saka has also deputised as a left-back for the Gunners this season and done so to great acclaim.

Despite essentially being played out of position for much of the campaign, he has still managed to weigh in with 11 assists, making him the first teenager to reach 10 in a single season since Cesc Fabregas in 2006-07.

An England youth international and product of Arsenal's academy, Saka looks destined for a bright future and the next few years are set to be with the Gunners, who had grown concerned about the prospect of losing him on a free transfer next year, when his previous deal was due to expire.

Head coach Mikel Arteta said: "Bukayo is a talented and intelligent young player. He has impressed me with his work ethic and attitude to learn and adapt, and it has paid off in his performances.

"I am excited to continue working with him to develop him further, and for him to help us achieve our goals."

And technical director Edu added: "This is something everyone involved wanted to happen and we are delighted that Bukayo has signed a new long-term contract.

"He's making great progress and is one of a number of young players who have developed through our academy. This is so important for us as we move forward as a club."