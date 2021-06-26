Brazil Vs Ecuador, Venezuela Vs Peru, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Final Copa America 2021, Group B Matches

Defending Copa America champions Brazil are on a roll. They have won three in three and are assured of winning Group B before meeting either Paraguay, Chile, or Uruguay in the quarter-finals. (More Football News)

But before that, the Selecao face Ecuador, who are facing elimination, in their final group game, Nothing less than a win will do justice to the talent and firepower the hosts have.

Brazil started their title defence with 3-0 drubbing on Venezuela, then blanked Peru 4-0. But Tite's side escaped with a 2-1 win over Colombia thanks to two late goals, including Roberto Firmino's controversial equaliser.

Colombia, who sensationally won their maiden title in 2001 at home without conceding a goal, are finding it tough this term. They enter the match as the fourth-placed team with a couple of points, just ahead of Venezuela on goal difference. They lost to Colombia (0-1), played out a draw with Venezuela (2-2), followed by another 2-2 draw with Peru. With Venezuela playing Peru in their final group game at the same time, Ecuador need a result in their favour when they meet Brazil.

Matches and telecast details

Match: Group B match of Copa America 2021 between Brazil and Ecuador

Date: June 28 (Monday), 2021

Time: 2:30 AM IST

Venue: Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico, Goiania, Brazil

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Head-to-head: Brazil have lost only twice to Ecuador in their previous 33 meetings. They have won 27 times, and were held to draws four times. Ecuador's last win against Brazil was a 1-0 win in 2004, in a World Cup qualifier.

Likely XIs

Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Eder Militao, Alex Sandro; Everton, Casemiro, Fabinho, Richarlison; Neymar, Roberto Firmino.

Manager: Tite

Ecuador: Hernan Galindez; Angelo Preciado, Xavier Arreaga, Piero Hincapie, Robert Arboleda, Pervis Estupinan; Angel Mena, Sebas Mendez, Moises Caicedo, Ayrton Preciado; Leonardo Campana.

Manager: Gustavo Alfaro

Venezuela Vs Peru

In another Group B match, Venezuela take on Peru. As things stand, Peru are third with four points after three matches (one win, one defeat, one draw), while Venezuela are fifth with two points from three (one defeat and two draws).

Peru lost to Brazil 4-0, then bat Colombia 2-1, before playing out a 2-2 draw with Ecuador. Venezuela lost to Brazil 0-3 in the opener, then they played a goalless draw with Colombia, followed by a 2-2 draw with Ecuador.

Both sides need a win to avoid elimination. If Brazil beat Ecuador in the other fixture, a draw will be enough for either side to make the quarter-final with goal difference deciding their respective league positions. But for Peru, a draw will be enough to secure a last-eight place irrespective of what happens in the Brazil vs Ecuador match.

Match: Group B match of Copa America 2021 between Venezuela and Peru

Date: June 28 (Monday), 2021

Time: 2:30 AM IST

Venue: Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha, Brasilia, Brazil

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Head-to-head: Peru have dominated this particular fixture, winning 20 times in 35 meetings. Venezuela have won eight times. Seven matches have ended in draws, including the last three matches -- 2-2, 2-2 and 0-0.

Likely XIs

Venezuela: Wuilker Farinez; Alexander Gonzalez, Luis Mago, Adrian Martinez, Jose Manuel Velazquez, Yohan Cumana; Jose Andres Martinez, Junior Moreno, Edson Castillo, Cristian Casseres; Fernando Aristeguieta.

Manager: Jose Peseiro

Peru: Pedro Gallese; Aldo Corzo, Christian Ramos, Alexander Callens, Miguel Trauco; Yoshimar Yotun, Renato Tapia; Andre Carrillo, Sergio Pena, Chrsitian Cueva; Gianluca Lapadula.

Manager: Ricardo Gareca

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine