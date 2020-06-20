Boycott China: BCCI To Review Lucrative IPL Sponsorship Deals

As first reported by Outlook India, the BCCI has decided to review the sponsorship links of IPL in wake of the tensions in the Indo-China border in Ladakh.

Taking to Twitter, IPL's official handle posted, "Taking note of the border skirmish that resulted in the martyrdom of our brave jawans, the IPL Governing Council has convened a meeting next week to review IPL’s various sponsorship deals".

The IPL is one of the world's top five sports properties in terms of broadcast and fans. It also has multiple links with Chinese brands or companies that have Chinese links. Vivo has a five-year IPL title sponsorship deal worth Rs 2,200 crore. Also, Dream 11 and Paytm are virtual partners of IPL. Both receive Chinese funding. Also for becoming the title sponsor for all international matches played at home by India, Paytm is contracted to pay Rs 326.8 crore – 3.8 crore per match – to BCCI.

In a previous story written by Outlook, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal stated that BCCI will be open to review its sponsorship deals, with the interest of India larger the BCCI's commercial interest.

Boycott China movement is currently at a high in India, due to the border clash between soldiers at Galwan this week, which left 20 soldiers dead.

Dhumal also explained that Chinese products sponsoring IPL is only for India's interests. "When you talk emotionally, you tend to leave the rationale behind. We have to understand the difference between supporting a Chinese company for a Chinese cause or taking help from a Chinese company to support India's cause," he said while speaking to PTI.

He further added, "When we are allowing Chinese companies to sell their products in India, whatever money they are taking from Indian consumer, they are paying part of it to the BCCI (as brand promotion) and the board is paying 42 per cent tax on that money to the Indian government. So, that is supporting India's cause and not China's."