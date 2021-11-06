Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 06, 2021
Bordeaux Vs PSG, Live Streaming: Lionel Messi Injury In Focus - When And Where To Watch Ligue 1 Match

Check match and telecast details of Paris Saint-Germain's French Ligue 1 football match against Bordeaux. Fans in India can watch the match on TV and on live streaming platforms.

PSG players celebrate after Angel Di Maria scored a goal against Lille at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France on October 29, 2021. | AP Photo

2021-11-06T17:34:45+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 06 Nov 2021, Updated: 06 Nov 2021 5:34 pm

Paris Saint-Germain have not been at their 'expected' best so far this season. Lionel Messi teaming up with his former Barcelona team-mate Neymar and prodigious Kylian Mbappe is a dream scenario for any club. But Mauricio Pochettino's Parisians have struggled to score freely, and were lucky to escape with scrappy wins. (More Football News)

After their 2-2 draw with RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League, PSG face a stiff challange against Bordeaux in Ligue 1. Historically, PSG have dominated Bordeaux but Vladimir Petkovic's men will fancy their chances.

Bordeaux are in 16th in the Ligue 1 standings after round 12, with their second win of the season coming only weekend with a 3-2 victory against Reims. PSG are the pace-setters with 10 wins, one draw and one defeat.

As usual, the focus will be on Messi. The 34-year-old was called up for Argentina but is unlikely to feature in the match. Messi is reportedly making good progress with his recovery from recent knee and hamstring injuries.

Head to head

PSG lead the head-to-head record 24-15 in the last 50 games. In the previous meeting earlier this year, PSG beat Bordeaux 1-0. Bordeaux's last win against PSG was in 2015, a 3-2 victory.

Match and telecast details

Match: French Ligue 1 football match between Bordeaux and Paris Saint-Germain
Date: November 7 (Sunday)
Time: 1:30 AM IST/ 21:00 PM Local (November 6, Saturday) local
Venue: Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France.

TV Channels: TV5 Monde, Colors
Live Streaming: Voot Select, JioTV

Check the global broadcasters list HERE.

Likely XIs

Bordeaux: Costil; Pembele, Koscielny, Gregersen, Mangas; Lacoux, Otavio, Adli; Kalu, Briand, Dilrosun.

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kehrer, Mendes; Herrera, Gueye, Wijnaldum; Di Maria, Mbappe, Neymar.

