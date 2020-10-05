October 05, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Blow For Barcelona: La Liga Giants Confirm Injury For Defensive Lynchpin Jordi Alba

Blow For Barcelona: La Liga Giants Confirm Injury For Defensive Lynchpin Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba was substituted in the 75th minute of Barcelona's LaLiga game with Sevilla on Sunday, replaced by Sergino Dest.

Omnisport 05 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Blow For Barcelona: La Liga Giants Confirm Injury For Defensive Lynchpin Jordi Alba
Barcelona's Ansu Fati, left, is congratulated by teammate Jordi Alba after scoring the opening goal against Celta Vigo
AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar
Blow For Barcelona: La Liga Giants Confirm Injury For Defensive Lynchpin Jordi Alba
outlookindia.com
2020-10-05T18:47:44+05:30

Barcelona have revealed Jordi Alba suffered a right thigh injury in the 1-1 draw with Sevilla, though it is unclear how long the defender will be sidelined. (More Football News)

The left-back, who has started all three games under new coach Ronald Koeman, had to be substituted in the 75th minute of Sunday's LaLiga game at Camp Nou.

Following tests on Monday, Barca confirmed the issue for Alba, who will be "unavailable for selection until otherwise noted".

The 31-year-old will be aided by the international break in his recovery, as he has not played for Spain since a 2-1 win over Romania in September 2019.

"The tests carried out this morning have confirmed that Jordi Alba has a muscle injury in the hamstrings of his right leg," a statement from Barcelona read.

"He is unavailable for selection until otherwise noted, and the evolution of the injury will condition the player's availability."

Alba was replaced by Sergino Dest, who became the first American to play in an official game for Barcelona following his arrival from Ajax.

The teenager was unable to help his new team secure victory in the closing stages, though the result - and the absence of fans at the famous stadium - could not spoil the occasion.

"This is the stadium of my dreams, the biggest in Europe," Dest told the club's website.

"Unfortunately, because of the coronavirus, there's no public. But it's very nice."

Barca are next in action away at Getafe in LaLiga, followed quickly by a Champions League group game against Ferencvaros.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Most Goals Per Game In 90 Years - Numbers Behind Remarkable Premier League Season

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Football La Liga FC Barcelona Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos