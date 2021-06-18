Bihar Cricket Association Mulls 2nd Edition Of Controversial T20 League

The Bihar Cricket Association is planning to stage the second edition of the controversial Bihar Premier League. The first edition of the BCL, featuring five teams, was held in Patna from March 20-26. (More Cricket News)

Nishant Dayal of Elite Sports Management, the company that organised BCL 2021, told Outlook that BCA will soon be writing to the BCCI for permission. The first edition of the league did not have clearance from the Indian cricket board.

"All the misunderstanding with BCCI has been sorted. We don't see any problem this time," Dayal said.

Even if the BCCI has been soft on BCA despite initially showing its red eye, BCL could hit a roadblock if an FIR filed in the Gandhi Maidan Police Station in Patna triggers an investigation into allegations of financial irregularities by the T20 league's organisers.

The FIR filed by Anand Prakash, a cricketer from Nalanda district, has sought a probe on the financial operations of the league, credentials of the team owners and transactions between them and the BCA bosses.

The chief minister's office has sent the FIR to the District Magistrate's office in Nalanda. CM Nitish Kumar is also from Nalanda district.

Jagannath Singh, the legal head of the BCA, said he was aware of the FIR. A veteran lawyer, Singh clarified that Prakash was "within his right to ask questions on the tournament."

"As far as the BCA is concerned, it is my job to ensure that no illegal practices take place. I can assure you that any misappropriation will be looked into and if required, action taken," said Singh.

There have been several questions on BCL's monetary transactions especially after BCA's official account in Bank of India was frozen due to infighting among groups.

A fresh Bihar Cricket League account was opened in a private bank (HDFC) and handled by officials who had the blessings of BCA bigwigs.

The police so far has been quite sloppy about the FIR. When contacted, the SHO of the Gandhi Maidan PS said the case is "not for us" and promptly disconnected.

Senior police officials like Patna's Senior SP Upendra Sharma and the DG, Bihar Police SK Singhal said they were not aware of the matter. The FIR was lodged on June 9.

"So many FIRs are lodged in Bihar every day, it is not possible to track all complaints," said SK Singhal, adding that "Bihar Cricket Association was crippled by in-fighting and that matters have even reached the High Court."

Nishant Singhal, the brain behind the BCL, termed the FIR as "bogus."

"To say that the money is all unaccounted and changing hands with Naxals is just rubbish. I don't see any merit in this... has the FIR been accepted?" said Singhal.

Meanwhile, several players Outlook spoke to said they were yet to be paid their fees for playing in the BCL. Most players have no valid contracts.

"I just signed on some blank papers. I don't have a copy," said a member of Bhagalpur Bulls. Similarly, a player from Patna Pilots said some of them were paid but many were still waiting.

Players were promised anything between Rs 10,000 to 45,000. Darbhanga Diamonds won the competition.

