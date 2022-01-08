Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 08, 2022
Benjamin Mendy Rape Case: Manchester City Footballer Granted Bail By Court

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was in custody for 134 days. He is accused of seven counts of rape relating to four women and one count of sexual assault.

Suspended Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was in custody since August 26 last year. | File photo

2022-01-08T09:25:13+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 08 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 9:25 am

Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy was released from prison on bail on Friday while his trial on rape charges was put back until June at the earliest. (More Football News)

Mendy, who remained suspended by City, was in custody for 134 days, since first being arrested and charged on August 26 last year.

The French World Cup winner was granted bail by judge Patrick Thompson at a private hearing at Chester Crown Court, from which the media was excluded.

Mendy is accused of eight offenses against five different women including seven counts of rape relating to four women and one count of sexual assault.

He was due to go on trial this month, but it was pushed back until June 27 at the earliest. The full bail conditions were not disclosed in open court, but Mendy was told he must live at his home address, surrender his passport by midnight on Friday, and refrain from contacting complainants.

Mendy, wearing a black suit and white shirt, replied “OK” to the judge.

