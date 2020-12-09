Bengal T20 Challenge: Shahbaz Ahmed's All-round Show Helps Tapan Memorial Win Title

Shahbaz Ahmed produced an all-round show to help Tapan Memorial beat Mohun Bagan by 33 runs and clinch the Bengal T20 Challenge title at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder first smashed four sixes and two fours in his 41-ball 54 to help Tapan Memorial overcome a shaky start and put up 145/6 after Mohun Bagan opted to bowl.

Shahbaz and Kaif Ahmed (39) stitched a 78-run partnership to arrest the slide after their side were 40/4.

Shahbaz then came to haunt Mohun Bagan with his left-arm spin and returned with tidy figures of 5/10 from his four overs to bundle the Mariners out for 112 in 18 overs.

"I have been doing it for Tapan Memorial. Last evening I had a niggle and physio Adityada really worked hard to get me fit for today," Shahbaz said.

An initiative of the Cricket Association of Bengal, the Day/Night Bengal T20 Challenge marked cricket's return to the iconic Eden Gardens after the coronavirus-forced lockdown eight months ago.

The six-team tournament was held under strict bio-secure environment.

"I am now used to staying in a bubble. But here I was with old friends and that made a big difference," Shahbaz said, lauding CAB.

Brief Scores: Tapan Memorial won by 33 runs.

Tapan Memorial Club: 145/6 in 20 overs (Shahbaz Ahmed 54, Kaif Ahmed 39; Akash Deep 2/15, Rajkumar Pal 2/26).

Mohun Bagan: 112 all out in 18 overs (Ahmed 5/10).

