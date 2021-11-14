Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
VVS Laxman To Take Over From Rahul Dravid As NCA Head

As part of his job, VVS Laxman will also oversee preparations of the India U-19 and 'A' teams which are pathways to the senior level.

VVS Laxman To Take Over From Rahul Dravid As NCA Head
Former India batter VVS Laxman, left, with then teammate Rahul Dravid. | AP Photo

VVS Laxman To Take Over From Rahul Dravid As NCA Head
2021-11-14T13:52:01+05:30
Published: 14 Nov 2021, Updated: 14 Nov 2021 1:52 pm

Former India batter VVS Laxman will be the next head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), a senior BCCI official confirmed on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Laxman will take over from his former batting colleague Rahul Dravid, who was recently appointed as chief coach of the India men's team following the end of Ravi Shastri's tenure, as reported by PTI on October 26.

"VVS Laxman will be the new head of NCA," the senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

VVS Laxman has already quit from his role as mentor of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad and will also not be part of any commentary panel or write columns for newspapers to avoid conflict of interest clause violation.

It is understood that Laxman's appointment will come into effect before the BCCI's Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled to be held in Kolkata on December 4.

VVS Laxman had initially declined the BCCI's offer as he was reluctant to shift base from Hyderabad as the NCA job will require him to stay in Bengaluru for a minimum of 200 days.

The two stalwarts of Indian cricket -- VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid -- will now work in tandem as the BCCI wants a smooth co-ordination between the India chief coach and the NCA head.

As part of his job, VVS Laxman will also oversee preparations of the India U-19 and 'A' teams which are pathways to the senior level.

PTI V.V.S. Laxman Rahul Dravid New Delhi Cricket Sports India national cricket team National Cricket Academy BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) Sports
