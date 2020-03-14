BCCI Removes Sanjay Manjrekar From Commentary Panel, May Not Be Included In IPL 2020: REPORT

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar is no more part of BCCI's commentary panel, after being a regular broadcaster in India's home matches for the past few years.

He was not present during the Dharamshala ODI between India and South Africa, which was washed out without a ball being played on Thursday. Other BCCI panel commentators like Sunil Gavaskar were there at the venue, according to the Mumbai Mirror.

According to the report, Manjrekar could be dropped from the IPL panel too. "Maybe he will be left out from the IPL panel too. At this stage, it is not on top of our minds. But the fact is they are not happy with his work," a source said in the report.

Manjrekar found himself in the middle of controversy last year, when he criticised Ravindra Jadeja and also questioned the credentials of commentator Harsha Bhogle. He later apologized for both of his comments.

Earlier, BCCI also revealed that IPL has been postponed from March 29, to April 15.