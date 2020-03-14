BCCI Considers Curtailed IPL 2020 As An Option: REPORT

The BCCI on Saturday discussed the option of conducting a curtailed Indian Premier League with the eight IPL franchise owners in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to the event being suspended by a fortnight.
Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News
The BCCI on Friday suspended the IPL from March 29 to April 15 and also called off the ODI series against South Africa.
"There were six to seven options discussed during the meeting between team owners and BCCI including a curtailed IPL," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity after the meeting.
In India, there have been two deaths and more than 80 positive COVID-19 cases, resulting in a government directive to shut the fans out of sporting events to avoid large gatherings.
The source also confirmed that shifting the tournament abroad was not discussed at all in the meeting.
COVID-19 has resulted in more than 5,000 deaths globally.
Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia said: "BCCI, IPL and (official broadcaster) Star (Sports) are clear that we are not looking at financial loss."
Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases Reach 81; India-South Africa ODIs Called Off
MEA Asks Indian Embassy In US To Look Into Request For 'Deportation' Of WSJ Journalist
'61 MLAs Don't Have Birth Certificates': Kejriwal Govt Passes Resolution Against NPR, NRC
Sensex, Nifty Recover As Trading Resumes After 45-min Halt
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Odisha's Jagannath Temple's Money Stuck In Yes Bank, People Ask How It Landed There
Show Me A Country That Says 'Everybody Is Welcome': Jaishankar On CAA
Mitchell Starc To Miss Final SA vs AUS ODI To Watch Wife Alyssa Healy In Women's T20 World Cup Final