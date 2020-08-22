BCCI Congratulates Rohit Sharma, Ishant, Deepti On Winning National Sports Awards

August 22, 2020
Rohit Sharma, along with four others, will be conferred with the Khel Ratna on August 29 while Ishant Sharma and Deepti were among 27 who will be bestowed with the Arjuna Award

PTI 22 August 2020
Rohit Sharma, Ishant and Deepti
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has congratulated limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma for winning the country's highest sporting honour -- the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award this year, saying the cricket body was proud of his achievements. (More Cricket News)

"Congratulations @ImRo45 for being conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, 2020, India's highest sporting honour. He is only the fourth Indian cricketer to receive this award," the BCCI wrote on its Twitter handle.

"We are proud of you, Hitman!"

The BCCI also congratulated senior pacer Ishant Sharma and women's national team player Deepti Sharma on being named for the Arjuna Awards.

"Congratulations to our senior most Test bowler @ImIshant for winning the prestigious Arjuna Award for 2020. Keep going, champ!," the BCCI said.

"Congratulations to our all-rounder @Deepti_Sharma06 on being conferred upon with the prestigious Arjuna Award for 2020. May you continue soaring new heights," it tweeted.

The Sports Ministry on Friday named Rohit among five athletes who will be conferred with the Khel Ratna on August 29 while Ishant and Deepti were among 27 who will be bestowed with the Arjuna Award.

