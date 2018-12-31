Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, who lost his father on Sunday, turned up for Adelaide Strikers' Big Bash League clash against Sydney Thunder, on Monday.

The 20-year-old helped Strikers beat Thunder by 20 runs at Adelaide Oval. He took two wickets for 34. The crowd gave him a rousing reception when he came on to bowl for the first time in the match.

Watch when the touching moment when the team celebrate Rashid's first wicket here:

A touching moment in the middle as the @StrikersBBL get around @rashidkhan_19 ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #BBL08 pic.twitter.com/FrHz44mzlO — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 31, 2018

Earlier, BBL said that Rashid "will play tonight despite the recent loss of his father".

UPDATE | https://t.co/KHXyP7jfGj Rashid Khan WILL play tonight, despite the recent loss of his father.



We wish Rashid and his family all the best ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #BBL08 pic.twitter.com/JGQcpkmQD5 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 31, 2018

"The Adelaide Strikers advise that Rashid Khan wants to play in tonight's match against the Sydney Thunder at Adelaide Oval in honour of his late father.

"Rashid's father passed away last night and Rashid has decided that he will stay in Adelaide and play tonight.

"The Strikers give their condolences and full support to Rashid and his family during this difficult time.



"The family have asked that their privacy is respected," Strikers said in a statement.

Khan had announced the news of his father's demise on Twitter, saying he had lost the "most important person" in his life.

Today I lost the most important person in my life,father-the everlasting candle.Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un.

Now I know why u always asked me to be strong,bcz u knew that today I would need the strength to bear your loss.Will be always in myðÂÂÂ¤²ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼I miss u #plztalktomeOnceðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¢ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¢ pic.twitter.com/BGIHaqKVbx — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) December 30, 2018

Khan, who is appearing in his second BBL season.