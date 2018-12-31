﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  BBL 2018-19: Afghan Star Rashid Khan Plays In Honour Of His Late Father – VIDEO

BBL 2018-19: Afghan Star Rashid Khan Plays In Honour Of His Late Father – VIDEO

He had announced the news of his father's demise on Twitter, saying he had lost the "most important person" in his life.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 December 2018
BBL 2018-19: Afghan Star Rashid Khan Plays In Honour Of His Late Father – VIDEO
Screengrab: Twitter (@BBL)
BBL 2018-19: Afghan Star Rashid Khan Plays In Honour Of His Late Father – VIDEO
outlookindia.com
2018-12-31T17:20:43+0530
Also Read

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, who lost his father on Sunday, turned up for Adelaide Strikers' Big Bash League clash against Sydney Thunder, on Monday.

The 20-year-old helped Strikers beat Thunder by 20 runs at Adelaide Oval. He took two wickets for 34. The crowd gave him a rousing reception when he came on to bowl for the first time in the match.

Watch when the touching moment when the team celebrate Rashid's first wicket here:

Earlier, BBL said that Rashid "will play tonight despite the recent loss of his father".

"The Adelaide Strikers advise that Rashid Khan wants to play in tonight's match against the Sydney Thunder at Adelaide Oval in honour of his late father.

"Rashid's father passed away last night and Rashid has decided that he will stay in Adelaide and play tonight.

"The Strikers give their condolences and full support to Rashid and his family during this difficult time.

"The family have asked that their privacy is respected," Strikers said in a statement.

Khan had announced the news of his father's demise on Twitter, saying he had lost the "most important person" in his life.

Khan, who is appearing in his second BBL season.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rashid Khan Adelaide, Australia Cricket Big Bash League (BBL) Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Rapper Cardi B Accuses Australian Paparazzi of Racism In Sydney
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters