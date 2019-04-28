Ahead of their UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg match against Liverpool, Barcelona wrapped up their 26th La Liga title with Lionel Messi scoring the lone goal in of the match against Levante at Camp Nou on Saturday.

Messi, 31, came on at the interval following a goalless first half and scored just after the hour, in the 62nd minute of the match from an Arturo Vidal pass.

When you win your 10th La Liga title and get to celebrate it with the ones you love most. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂ¤ #WeColorLaLiga pic.twitter.com/XUFhW9rzUl — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 27, 2019

The sluggish win helped Barcelona clinch their eighth Liga title in 11 seasons. They also remained in contention for a treble, with Champions League and Copa del Rey within their grasp.

By winning the league title with three games to spare, Barca have overshadowed their eternal rivals Real Madrid. The win also helped them close the gap on Real's record 33 titles to seven.

For Messi, who will play pivotal roles in the Copa final against Valencia May 25 and remaining Champions League matches, has now won more La Liga titles with Barcelona than any other player in the club's history. His 10th Liga title is one more than former captain Andres Iniesta managed.

In the all-time list, he is now joint second with Real legend Pirri. Another Real legend, Francisco 'Paco' Gento Lopez has won a record 12 times.

The title-winning goal was his 24th from the bench in Liga, which is more than anyone else has managed in the 21st century.

In 35 matches, Ernesto Valverde's side have scored 86 goals while conceding 32. They have 25, drew eight and lost twice. Messi has scored 34 times in the campaign. He also has 13 assists - both league highs. Luis Suarez has scored 21 times.