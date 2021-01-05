January 05, 2021
Corona
Barcelona Postpone Training After Two Test Positive For COVID-19

Two members of staff at Barcelona have tested positive for COVID-19, causing training to be axed ahead of their clash with Athletic Bilbao.

Omnisport 05 January 2021
Barcelona players.
File Photo
2021-01-05T08:39:35+05:30

Barcelona have called off their scheduled Tuesday training session after two members of first team staff tested positive for coronavirus. (More Football News)

Ronald Koeman’s side were due to be preparing for their LaLiga match against Athletic Bilbao at Sam Mames Stadium on Wednesday.

The Catalan club informed sports and health authorities after Monday's test results.

A club statement read: "The whole squad will undergo further PCR testing on Tuesday morning local time in line with La Liga protocol.

"As a result the training session planned for tomorrow Tuesday at 11.00am CET has been postponed.

"The new time for training and the subsequent press conference ahead of Athletic Club v FC Barcelona will be announced tomorrow [Tuesday]." 

Koeman’s team are fifth in the table ahead of their trip to the Basque region to play Athletic, who are eighth.

Barca, who are 10 points off the top of LaLiga, have won their previous two on their travels after going four away league games without a win.

