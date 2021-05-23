May 23, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Live Cricket Scores: Early Success For SL, Liton Das Departs For Duck

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Live Cricket Scores: Early Success For SL, Liton Das Departs For Duck

Catch live updates and cricket scores of the first ODI cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, being played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Outlook Web Bureau 23 May 2021, Last Updated at 12:44 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Live Cricket Scores: Early Success For SL, Liton Das Departs For Duck
Captains Tamim Iqbal, left, of Bangladesh and Kusal Perera of Sri Lanka. This will be the 49th ODI meeting between the two sides.
Composite: Twitter Screengrabs
Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Live Cricket Scores: Early Success For SL, Liton Das Departs For Duck
outlookindia.com
2021-05-23T12:44:00+05:30

Sports in COVID-19 times will always be fraught with danger. No one is safe. But the game continues. In the latest installment of cricket's brave posturing against a relentless pandemic, Bangladesh play host to Sri Lanka - a short, three-match ODI series. But then again, the specter of coronavirus is there. Hours before the start of the first match at the iconic Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, reports emerged that three members in the Sri Lanka contingent -- Shiran Fernando and Chaminda Vaas and Isuru Udana -- have tested positive for the virus. But the series will go ahead. For the hosts, who named a full-strength squad for the series, this is a brilliant chance to redeem their ODI pride. They have never won a bilateral series against Sri Lanka. And for the visitors, the tour presents a chance to find new match-winners, having named a relatively inexperienced squad with Kusal Perera at the helm. Yes, this is a part of the ongoing ICC ODI Super League, which serves as the qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup. Catch live updates and cricket scores of the first BAN vs SL ODI cricket match here:

Live Scorecard | How To Watch | Cricket News

12:12 PM IST: Here are the playing XIs -

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (c & wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya De Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera.

12:06 PM IST: Bangladesh win the toss and opt to bat first against Sri Lanka.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

BAN Vs SL: COVID-19 Hits Sri Lankan Camp Ahead Of First ODI Against Bangladesh - Report

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Shakib Al Hasan Dhaka Bangladesh Cricket Bangladesh national cricket team Sri Lanka national cricket team Live Score live Live Blog Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos